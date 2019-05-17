Inside Her Story: Black Women And Abortion

| 05.17.19
This week abortion was criminalized in Alabama. Many people feel like this is a major issue for different reasons. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with writer Blue Telusma who explains, “why every Black woman in America should be concerned about Alabama’s abortion ban.”

Telusma says that Black women should be concerned because, “this is another reason to call the police on us, this is another way to put us away, this is another reason to police our bodies.” The last time the government decided to police Black bodies it was slavery.

She emphasizes that, “this is not just a woman’s issue,” men should be concerned for their daughters, wives, mothers and sisters.

Find her @Bluecentric on Instagram and Twitter.

