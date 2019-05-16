Black Moms Matter: Do You Find Yourself Using Your Moms Lingo?

Sybil’s mom always had something nice and uplifting to say, she finds herself saying these things to the children in her life. But then there’s Sherri’s mom…she had a lot to say but it wasn’t exactly inspiring. Sherri’s mom said things like “keep you panties up and dress down.” Even though Sherri has a son, she finds herself saying things like that to him because that’s what she heard growing up.

