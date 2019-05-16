Sybil’s mom always had something nice and uplifting to say, she finds herself saying these things to the children in her life. But then there’s Sherri’s mom…she had a lot to say but it wasn’t exactly inspiring. Sherri’s mom said things like “keep you panties up and dress down.” Even though Sherri has a son, she finds herself saying things like that to him because that’s what she heard growing up.
One thought on "Black Moms Matter: Do You Find Yourself Using Your Moms Lingo?"
