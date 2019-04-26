Kenya Moore To Return To ‘RHOA’ Along With Hubby Marc Daly; Shamari Devoe Demoted

Just as “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 11 reunion wraps, former cast member Kenya Moore is said to be negotiating her return to the show, according to Celebrity Insider and Straight from the A.

“Kenya Moore is really excited to be returning to RHOA next season as the deal is almost done. She truly wanted to make this happen. She has been spending a lot of time in L.A., but will be in Atlanta fulltime once filming starts in June. The other ladies are also excited to have her back. Cynthia, Porsha, Eva, and Kandi will be returning,’ a source told HollywoodLife.com via RollingOut.

After leaving the reality show at the end of Season 10, Moore is coming back after she agreed to several conditions, IBI Times reports.

Kenya left the hit Bravo series after executives refused to meet her salary demands. However, it appears the network is interested in her serving up the drama again with the rest of the cast. But her return comes with a few requirements; a salary cut (she reportedly earned $1.5 million per season) and her husband Marc Daly, is expected to film with her, according to RadarOnline.

“Kenya is going to get lowballed with her salary,” an alleged source told the website.

“Her status is up in the air until filming is over and they see what she delivers,” the tipster added.

“Kenya is likely going to be offered a daily rate that is going to be much lower than she will want, but she’s going to take it.”

Meanwhile, “No one wants Kenya back,” says the insider.

Bravo has not yet announced plans for “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 12.

In related news, RHOA newcomer Shamari DeVoe (pictured above) will not be returning as a full-time cast member, as producers are likely to fire or demote to “friend” status, according to the report.

The other housewives are expected to return to the ATL to begin filming season 12 in June.

