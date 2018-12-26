Fans of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” were quick to slam Kandi Burruss after her sing-off with newest cast member, Shamari DeVoe, left much to be desired.
On Sunday’s episode, the housewives found themselves staying indoors during a storm while on vacation in Florida. To stave off boredom, they engaged in a friendly competition — battling it out for who has the best fashion sense and the best runway walk.
However, the most entertaining was the singing battle between DeVoe and veteran housewife Ms. Burruss.
As noted by Yahoo, both ladies come from a music background. DeVoe was the lead singer of the ’90s, R&B girl group Blaque and Burruss is part of the R&B vocal quartet Xscape.
While DeVoe served up a soulful performance of “His Eye Is on the Sparrow,” Burruss went left with her over the top riff and fans were not impressed.
Many took to Twitter to shade Burruss. Here are some of their reactions below:
However, while Burruss is catching heat across social media, DeVoe was called out by fellow housewife Marlo Hampton at dinner later that night.
“You only won because you sung a religious song. OK, sweetheart? Your voice is awful,” Hampton told DeVoe, who clapped back, “I done sold over 5 million records, honey. You can Google me back to the 19’s, honey. I was a A-list when you was alias.”
“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
One thought on “‘RHOA’ Fans Slam Kandi Burruss After Her #Epicfail Sing-Off With Shamari Devoe [Watch]”
