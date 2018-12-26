‘RHOA’ Fans Slam Kandi Burruss After Her #Epicfail Sing-Off With Shamari Devoe [Watch]

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” were quick to slam Kandi Burruss after her sing-off with newest cast member, Shamari DeVoe, left much to be desired.

On Sunday’s episode, the housewives found themselves staying indoors during a storm while on vacation in Florida. To stave off boredom, they engaged in a friendly competition — battling it out for who has the best fashion sense and the best runway walk.

However, the most entertaining was the singing battle between DeVoe and veteran housewife Ms. Burruss.

The song I sang in the competition is called “You Cut Me Deep” & as a songwriter I would love for you to hear all the lyrics 😁 https://t.co/HlNRy7as8W it’s on the #AMothersLove soundtrack. #RHOA — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) December 24, 2018

As noted by Yahoo, both ladies come from a music background. DeVoe was the lead singer of the ’90s, R&B girl group Blaque and Burruss is part of the R&B vocal quartet Xscape.

While DeVoe served up a soulful performance of “His Eye Is on the Sparrow,” Burruss went left with her over the top riff and fans were not impressed.

Many took to Twitter to shade Burruss. Here are some of their reactions below:

Kandi gonna scream till A piece of her lungs #rhoa pic.twitter.com/UswGZl4xjJ — Tonya McCoy (@Tonya_Mc201) December 24, 2018

I will always choose anyone singing over Kandi cause I can't stand Kandi's shaky ass voice #RHOA — The Miseducation of… (@jnell_stclair) December 24, 2018

This is the best episode of RHOA this season. Tanya with the fashions, The Cynthia Bailey with the veteran walk, and Shamari showing us once again that Kandi can't sing! Bravo Ladies! #rhoa — J. Bell (@JayBella13) December 24, 2018

When no one voted for Kandi 🤣😂😂😂😂💀 Shamari can sing sing! #RHOA pic.twitter.com/wsLMWNouEL — Queen A 🇰🇳 (@AliceaTheGreat) December 24, 2018

However, while Burruss is catching heat across social media, DeVoe was called out by fellow housewife Marlo Hampton at dinner later that night.

“You only won because you sung a religious song. OK, sweetheart? Your voice is awful,” Hampton told DeVoe, who clapped back, “I done sold over 5 million records, honey. You can Google me back to the 19’s, honey. I was a A-list when you was alias.”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

