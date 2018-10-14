Kenya Moore And Marc Daly Have Chosen A Name For Their Baby

“Everything is good and healthy,” Kenya Moore shared with E! News exclusively as she and husband Marc Daly are counting down the days until their bundle of joy arrives — and they finally have settled on a name.

“This is the home stretch and I’m being as healthy as I possibly can and being as positive as I can,” she added.Kenya admitted that she doesn’t know the gender, as she and Marc will find out when the baby arrives. But the couple has picked out a unisex name with a very special meaning.

“My cousin actually said it at a family function once. Marc and I both looked at each other and we were both like, ‘Oh my God! That’s an amazing name,’” she teased to us. “It means so much to us. It has great significance to us.”

“While she’s keeping the baby’s name private for now, Kenya knows fans want to learn more about her journey to motherhood,” E! writes.

“I’m sharing as much as I can and I do have a project up my sleeves,” she teased to E! News. “They’ll get an inside glance into as many moments as I can and whatever I chose to share with the public, they definitely see a lot that I experienced from baby shower to birth to planning stages.”

As Kenya prepares for motherhood, she notes: “I have so much love to give to my baby and I’m just so thankful that I will have the opportunity to do so. I’ve been through so much in my personal life and to finally get to this point and to be supported, it’s the most amazing feeling that anyone could ever have.”

