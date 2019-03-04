Kenya Moore is learning all about motherhood and shared a recent experience with her baby that has us giving a certain restaurant major side eye.
“Last week when I was traveling with Brooklyn, I got kicked out of a restaurant for changing her diaper! OMG, I was so embarrassed. I had no idea about these rules!,” she wrote in an Instagram post.
It appears the new mama was promoting an app called “peanut” that connects you with other mothers in the area based on areas of interest and even helped her find a nanny.
“I used @peanut to ask how to find a good nanny, how old Brooklyn has to be to start eating food, is this a rash or eczema, and where else can’t I change her diaper LOL!”
In Kenya’s defense, we didn’t know it was a rule not to be able to change your baby’s diaper in a restaurant. Guess we’ll have to brush up on these things. Was the restaurant in the right or wrong?
In the mean time, check out all these adorable pics of Brooklyn Daly.
Kenya Moore Was Kicked Out A Restaurant For Changing Her Baby’s Diaper was originally published on hellobeautiful.com