Kenya Moore Was Kicked Out A Restaurant For Changing Her Baby’s Diaper

Posted 13 hours ago

Kenya Moore is learning all about motherhood and shared a recent experience with her baby that has us giving a certain restaurant major side eye.

“Last week when I was traveling with Brooklyn, I got kicked out of a restaurant for changing her diaper! OMG, I was so embarrassed. I had no idea about these rules!,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

It appears the new mama was promoting an app called “peanut” that connects you with other mothers in the area based on areas of interest and even helped her find a nanny.

“I used @peanut to ask how to find a good nanny, how old Brooklyn has to be to start eating food, is this a rash or eczema, and where else can’t I change her diaper LOL!”

Last week when I was traveling with Brooklyn, I got kicked out of a restaurant for changing her diaper! OMG, I was so embarrassed. I had no idea about these rules! As a new mama, I'm learning new things every day. The @peanut app has been an amazing support for me to connect with other new moms that can give me a heads up, advice and a sense of community. The app introduces you to women in your neighborhood based on the things you have in common—interests, mutual friends, age/gender of your children, and so much more! I used @peanut to ask how to find a good nanny, how old Brooklyn has to be to start eating food, is this a rash or eczema, and where else can’t I change her diaper LOL! Go check it out and create a profile, the app is a must have for mamas and mamas-to-be. #peanutapp

In Kenya’s defense, we didn’t know it was a rule not to be able to change your baby’s diaper in a restaurant. Guess we’ll have to brush up on these things. Was the restaurant in the right or wrong?

In the mean time, check out all these adorable pics of Brooklyn Daly.

Kenya Moore Was Kicked Out A Restaurant For Changing Her Baby’s Diaper was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

I am obsessed with @dockatot - and I want to share the love! Below is an opportunity for you to get 15% off and to win one as part of a special giveaway. #sponsored - The DockATot been so amazing for Brooklyn and my #1 baby product. It travels so well and I always have a safe place for her to lounge and rest. She sleeps so much better in it and if it's in the bed with us playing.

