Kenya Moore Returns To TV In New Netflix Series

Kenya Moore is set to make her return to the small screen as she has signed on to join the cast of the new Netflix series Family Reunion.

The comedy is described as a “multi-generational, multi-camera comedy” show starring Tia Mowry and Loretta Devine.

The 20-episode series is penned entirely by Black writers,” Deadline reports.

The publication also shared a breakdown of the plot:The African-American family sitcom, which is penned entirely by Black writers, stars Mowry as Cocoa McKellan, a free-spirited, fun, conscious mother from Seattle. When she and her former football-playing husband Moz and their four children travel from their home in the big city to the small town of Columbus, Georgia for the McKellan Family Reunion, they get to know an extended family they didn’t even realize they were missing.

Devine plays the loving but strict matriarch of the family, M’Dear.

“We look forward to bringing families together to enjoy the hilarious and heartwarming stories of this multi-generational American family living together and discovering the importance of connecting with their roots,” said Melissa Cobb, VP of Kids and Family at Netflix.

“Meg DeLoatch has created a warm, funny and memorable extended family that we believe will resonate with audiences around the world and she has assembled an incredibly talented all-black writers room to authentically portray these characters and their journey.”

Details about Moore’s role are still a bit of a mystery, but the project does reunite her with Devine. They last worked together on Waiting to Exhale. The former RHOA star hit up social media to share a pic of her and Loretta together on the set.

“Nothing but love for this hilarious, talented, gracious and beautiful soul [Loretta]. We first worked together on “Waiting To Exhale” which was my first movie role. Just a joy to work with,” Moore captioned the image.

Devine added in a statement: “I am so blessed to be part of this new and exciting moment in time that will touch and bring laughter, smiles, and joy to everyone who sees it.”

“I’m so excited to return to television, especially working with Netflix, and I can’t wait for everyone to see Family Reunion,” said Mowry. “I know my fans are going to love it!”

PHOTO: AP

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: