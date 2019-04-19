Wendy Williams Set To Reunite With Charlamagne After He Hits Her Up For Dinner Date

Wendy Williams mentioned Charlamagne Tha God’s name for the first time in over a decade and her audience went wild on Wednesday’s episode of her daytime talk show.

Amid her divorce from Kevin Hunter, it seems the former dynamic duo are set to reunite, as Williams revealed that New York DJ hit her up and asked her out for dinner. And he wasn’t the only man to do so.

“The invitations for social events keep pouring into my phone and stuff. They really do,” Williams said on the April 17 episode, Us Weekly reports. “I was minding my own business last night, reading my book — you know, I love to read — and all of a sudden my cellphone rings.”

It was DJ Boof on the other end, who hypes up the studio audience on talk show.

“[He was] asking me out for dinner,” she said. “And just at that time, I got a knock on my door. I was like, ‘Boof or food?’”

It turned out to be the food deliveryman, but she told Boof over the phone, “I will see you over the weekend. Pick me up on time.”

Soon after she sat down to eat her meal, her phone rang again.

“It wasn’t Boof — it was Charlamagne,” she said as the audience erupted in excitement. “Charlamagne wanted to take me for dinner!”

She then explained that the date and time he suggested for dinner conflicted with her plans with Boof.

“So Charlamagne says, ‘Well, I know Boof. Why don’t we both take you out?’” she continued. “So, I said, ‘Look, I’m reading, I have my food here. You call Boof.’”

What’s a girl to do but take both men up on their offer. “I have a double date!” she announced.

As we previously reported, Wendy filed for divorce from Hunter April 10, after more than 21 years of marriage. The move came weeks after he fathered a baby girl with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson. Wendy and her estranged husband share an 18-year-old son, Kevin Jr.

Hunter apologized to Williams in a statement on Tuesday, claiming he takes “full accountability” for his actions.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday’s “The Breakfast Club,” Charlamagne gave “Donkey Of The Day” to Wendy’s “soon to be ex-wife” who he calls “Kelvin Hunter” — watch via the clip below: