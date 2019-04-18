Tamar Braxton Explains Why She Hasn’t Reached Out To A Troubled Wendy Williams [Watch]

Inquiring minds want to know if Tamar Braxton has reached out to her friend Wendy Williams since the daytime diva confirmed last month that she’s been living in a sober house.

Well, wonder no more, as the “Braxton Family Values” star has confessed that she has not contacted Williams amid her personal and health issues and here’s why:

“I thought about it,” Braxton said on “Watch What Happens Live” Sunday. “I haven’t reached out to her because sometimes people need their space when they’re really, really going through things.”

Braxton also noted that the headline-making drama surrounding Williams and her allegedly shady husband also made her hesitant to call on her friend.

Co-hosts what would you do if you had been dating someone for a long time but they do not want to be exclusive? Would you move on or try to make a compromise? Drop your thoughts and watch Ask Wendy at https://t.co/uSTJD7YujJ. pic.twitter.com/kHNwBuf2mA — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) April 8, 2019

“Her whole life is in the public eye, and you don’t know what’s really the truth, and what’s not the truth, and so you just, kind of, wait and let people come to you,” she added. “You might send a message like, ‘I’m here for you,’ but sometimes you don’t even want to hear that. You just, kind of, got to go through it and then reach out to people.”

Williams and Braxton are so close that on a September 18 episode of the “Wendy Williams Show,” Braxton revealed that she was molested as a child by family members.

“I decided to Tell Wendy and the world MY secret, MYSELF that I have been a victim of abuse not once, twice, ten, but multiple times by multiple ‘family members’ I’ve never told ANYONE other than Two people in my life and they both have held this close to them,” Braxton wrote on Instagram afterward.

Last month, Williams opened up on her talk show about her addiction struggles and decision to stay at a sober-living facility.

“You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past,” she told viewers. “I never went to a place to get the treatment … there are people in your family, it might be you … I want you to know more of the story.”

Several published reports claim Williams’ husband’s alleged mistress gave birth to a baby while Wendy was in recovery.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE