Charlamagne Tha God’s Rape Allegation Sparks Petition Calling For His Firing

As previously reported, Jessica Reid, the woman who accused Charlamagne Tha God (born Lenard Larry McKelvey) of rape in 2001 when she was 15, is seeking legal representation and wants to reopen a criminal case.

But on Thursday (July 12), South Carolina Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson issued a statement saying the dismissed rape charge against McKelvey will not be resurrected and the law presumes him “innocent of the dismissed allegation.”

The Breakfast Club host is facing pressure over the 17-year-old rape allegation with a new petition demanding his firing from the popular iHeartMedia radio show.

As reported by Billboard, a Care2 petition launched Wednesday (July 11) had more than 1,700 supporters at time of publishing, claiming it was in support of Jessica Reid.

Reid was only 15 when she first brought the claims against Charlamagne– allegations he has denied. Her mother, Joslyn, told The Blast that at the time, she was trying to protect her daughter from suffering and stopped the teenager from cooperating in the prosecution. Reid now says she is looking for closure on the incident.

McKelvey ultimately pled guilty to a lesser charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and was sentenced to three years probation. According to the report, South Carolina — where the incident took place — has no statute of limitations on criminal prosecution.

Charlamagne has previously discussed the charges against him. In an interview with DJ Akademiks, he explained why they reduced the charges. Watch it via the clip above.

“We want to send a powerful message to all of the people who like to prey on innocent children that it’s not going to happen on our watch,” states the petition. “No matter how much money or influence you have, we will not allow you to hurt our children.”

Charlamagne’s new book, “Shook One: Anxiety Playing Tricks on Me,” is scheduled for release in October via Simon & Schuster, following his New York Times bestseller “Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It.”

