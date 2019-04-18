Kevin Hunter Is Officially Gone From ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

Wendy Williams‘ soon to be ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, has just become an ex-producer on eponymous TV show, according to a TMZ report.

As we reported earlier, the show and Hunter were in negotiations for him to leave and now that has apparently happened. It seems there were no issues with his job duties, but Williams was suffering from distress from his presence on set, due to issues in their relationship, the site also reported.

“Kevin Hunter is no longer an executive producer on ‘The Wendy Williams Show,’” is the official comment from the show’s spokesperson.

The backstory to all this is that Hunter allegedly fathered a child with his alleged mistress (Sabrina Hudson), and Williams filed for divorce last week and announced on her show that she was focused on the future and a “whole new life” with her son.

