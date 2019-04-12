At Memorial, Lauren London Pays Tribute To Nipsey: ‘He’s In All Of Us’

While Lauren London did not speak for very long at Nipsey Hussle’s memorial service in Los Angeles on Thursday, her powerful words still stayed with us.

She opened sharing a moment she had with him, saying that one morning while he was sleeping, she sent him this loving text.

“Ermias, I want you to know that I feel real joy in my heart when I’m around you. I feel safe around you, protected like a shield over me when you’re around. I’m totally myself when I’m with you,” she said with her children, along with Nipsey’s eldest daughter Emaini by her side.

“My truth is this: I’m never going to give up on you. My love and my devotion are to you.”

She said Hussle believed “you can’t possess people…you experience them,” adding,

“I’m so honored and blessed that I got to experience such a man.”

Lauren also told the residents of Los Angeles that are also mourning the rapper’s death that he is still with all of us.

“What’s in you they can’t take away, and he’s in all of us.”

She then looked up to the sky as if she was talking to him from heaven,

“I love you with all this earth, and until we meet again, the marathon continues.”

She also said the father of her two-year-old son Kross was an amazing “family man.”

“He was a protector and wanted us to be our best at all times. He was a truth seeker and truth speaker.”

She added: “I’m going to keep my head high and always represent for my king to the fullest. He loved his kids. He was a family man. His family came first.”

Lil Wayne & Lauren London’s son, Cameron, asks everyone to pay their respects to Nipsey 💔💔🙏 #CelebrationOfNipseyHussle:

Lauren London’s first born son with Lil Wayne, Cameron, took to the stage to pay homage to his step-father as well.

“On the night of April 2, I had a dream. I was in a paradise and I was playing in the ocean water when Ermias popped up right behind me. He said, ‘What up killa,’ ‘cuz that’s my nickname to him. I turned around and I yelled his name and gave him a hug. Shortly he was gone but it was still cool I guess,” he said.

“I told my mom about the dream and after I told her I was thinking about it. And I realized that Ermias told me what heaven was like, he told me it was paradise,”

Cameron continued before leading the crowd to all say, “Respect.”

As previously reported, Hussle, whose real name Ermias Asghedom, was pronounced dead at a Los Angeles-area hospital on Sunday (March 31), after being shot six times in the head and chest in front of his clothing company, the Marathon Store.

LAPD announced on Tuesday that they caught Eric Holder, the suspect they believe is responsible for the 33-year-old’s murder. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department revealed that the 29-year-old was caught by deputies sometime before 1:30 p.m.

Prior to his death, the Grammy-nominated rapper Hussle had been a staple in his Crenshaw community, buying up store fronts to revitalize the area and provide a much-needed economic boost in the area. He was also known to help promote STEM among young Black girls, help the homeless and others in the neighborhood.

Rest in power Nipsey. You will be missed.

