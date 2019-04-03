Eric Holder, Suspect In Nipsey Hussle Murder, Arrested

A man police say was the triggerman that gunned down Nipsey Hussle has been apprehended.
29-year-old Eric Holder was captured in Bellflower, California, about 30 minutes outside of Los Angeles.
Holder was captured after he called the Los Angeles Community Hospital at Bellflower (a psychiatric hospital) to reportedly check himself in.
Los Angeles police chief Michael Moore told reporters on Tuesday morning that Hussle and the man suspected of killing him knew each other, and that the shooting was more than likely the product of a personal dispute. The manhunt for Holder continued as surveillance footage emerged showing the moment Hussle and two other men were shot Sunday.
According to the video, four people were standing between cars outside The Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles’ Hyde Park neighborhood. The four are casually talking as a figure in dark clothing appears to approach the four and open fire, forcing everyone to run. Two of the people standing by the car don’t get far, falling to the ground. One of them, wearing a white hat and shirt, tries to get back up but promptly collapses.
