Celebs React To The Death Of Nipsey Hussle

I have no words............. When you from the hood you feel the effects and energy of this on such a deep level..... Rest in heaven KING!!!! Damn this hurts.... Praying for your wife and kids and family..... 33 so young so much more to do...... If you know what I know about these LA streets shit is about to get real in a real way for the new few weeks be careful out there..... Be careful...