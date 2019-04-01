Celebs React To The Death Of Nipsey Hussle
Posted April 1, 2019
1.
I have no words............. When you from the hood you feel the effects and energy of this on such a deep level..... Rest in heaven KING!!!! Damn this hurts.... Praying for your wife and kids and family..... 33 so young so much more to do...... If you know what I know about these LA streets shit is about to get real in a real way for the new few weeks be careful out there..... Be careful...
2.
Just got to know you! Rest in Paradise 🙏🏽 @nipseyhussle
3.
Our last conversation 💙🙏🏽. Gods plan can’t be questioned NHIP ✌🏾🌹 c u when I get there 🕊🕊
4.
God just lost a Son, a son just lost his father, a family just lost their king & hip hop just lost one of their elite. One of the Greatest overall MEN I’ve ever encountered in my life. He was always Leading by example by rebuilding his community. The entire Hip hop community and the World 🌎 is Numb. 🙏🏽🙏🏽
5.
Rolled down my window 12 years ago on Crenshaw & Slauson as you handed me your demo & said “Chuck, don’t frisbee my shit homie... give a young nigga a ear”. From that day to letting you open up for me on tour & us going around the world together, creating a bond & watching your growth to today...... Murdered my friend in front of his own store on a Sunday at that !!! After just talking to you on the phone just last night about the Dr. Sebi documentary, family, the kids & how we were both bout to f&$k the summer up with this music, the world loses a true king. A man that was truly about everything he spoke & stood up for all that he believed in. I keep seeing your name in these headlines bro, but it seems unreal to me.... like, I just cannot believe you gone !!!! I love you..... I’m really broken & saddened by the fact they did this to you SMMFH !!!!! I can only imagine what your family is going through right now... This was not how your life on earth was supposed to end !!!!!!!! They don’t even make friends like you no more...... @nipseyhussle 🙏🏾 & in LA, at his own store ?!?!? A store & business he put there for his people ?!?!? Los Angeles, how we let this happen ?!?!?!?!? I’m ashamed of you right now !!!!! Can’t even live out ya whole life in this city no more... this shit right here is just krazy to me !!!!!!!!!!!! #RestInPeaceNip can’t even fuckin believe it’s actually your name attached to all these REST IN PEACE posts !!!!! SMFH
6.
We are at a great loss today. This hurts. Straight to the point. It’s dangerous to be an MC. Dangerous to be a b-ball player. It’s dangerous to have money. Dangerous To Be A Black Man. So much hatred. We live like our brothers and sisters in third world countries live. Right in America. Decisions we make about our own life be based on decisions cuz we might not live. Its so deep rooted. It’s not a easy fix. Hard to fix anything when kids are still living in poverty. I ain’t shutting up though, Nipsey is a True voice. He will never be silenced. He still is A stand up General for the People who never left his people. He is Loved by the people. Prayers for his family. Let’s keep pushing Truth for The Man. Love You King Nipsey Hussle/ Ermias Asghedom Respectfully, Nasir Jones
7.
8.
Fuck. My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this. We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer cause it had been too long. You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance fam nobody ever talks down on your name you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I’m only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g.
9.
10.
People have to stop with these senseless killings!! No matter what humans have to protect one another. Whether it’s government, race, money whatever, killing for any reason is not the only answer and the fact that any one of us could think that it is, means we are sick as a society. I’m heartbroken I am just truly heartbroken. This was a good man, who stood for something positive and inspiring. I barely can type because of the pain in my heart from how our world is becoming so desensitized! The videos!? Just why? How can we so easily take each other’s lives! What can be done? How can we value one another more? This has to stop just please. 💔 — And anyone in the comments talking about the Dr. Sebi doc he was doing, please understand this, ITS ALWAYS SENSELESS BECAUSE MURDER NEVER MAKES SENSE NO MATTER WHAT ITS ABOUT. SOMEONE DIED FOR NO REASON, there is no good reason.
11.
12.
We have to stop losing our Kings man 😔. Rest in Paradise. @nipseyhussle
13.
You were about something..positive and for your community in every chance you had to speak..and because of that You inspired millions..millions who will uphold your legacy forever. rest amongst the stars. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/7gZ795wcQT— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 1, 2019
14.
I’m truly hurt this was one of the good guys ! Sending blessings and love to his family 🙏🏽
15.
The city is hurting for real! Lauren I am so so so so so sorry!!! ❤️ RIP NIPSEY 🙏🏽
16.
17.
18.
MY GOODNESS GRACIOUS !!’ What a brilliant human ! Omg I can’t believe it!! You were SO KIND AND COOL!! HOW!! thank you for always speaking your TRUTH !!!! I’m so grateful for everything you’ve ever taught me and ppl like me from just watching you speak and listening to ur music . May God bless your spirit . sending INFINITE love to @laurenlondon and his family🙏🏾❤️ .i can’t believe this 😔.
19.
Just spoke to you, always kept it 1000. Always was real. You’re a 🐐 Rest up young KING. RIP Nipsey
20.
21.
Just spoke with you the other day on text bro! Telling you how proud I was of you and how I was gone get you to more Laker games next season. Been A Stand Up dude from Day 1. May you rest in PARADISE Young King 👑‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ This One Hurts Big Time!
22.
RECEIVING A PHONE CALL LIKE THIS IS THE LAST THING I EXPECTED in the middle of just finishing up the treatment for our new record has my stomach in fucking knots bro!!! I’m still in shock! I’m in disbelief, I’m confused!!!! Smh @laurenlondon I’m so so so so sorry babe, my prayers are with you and the whole fam... I love you. Rest in paradise Nip 💔💔💔💔😢😢😢
