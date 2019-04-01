HomePhoto Galleries

Celebs React To The Death Of Nipsey Hussle

Posted April 1, 2019



Rolled down my window 12 years ago on Crenshaw & Slauson as you handed me your demo & said “Chuck, don’t frisbee my shit homie... give a young nigga a ear”. From that day to letting you open up for me on tour & us going around the world together, creating a bond & watching your growth to today...... Murdered my friend in front of his own store on a Sunday at that !!! After just talking to you on the phone just last night about the Dr. Sebi documentary, family, the kids & how we were both bout to f&$k the summer up with this music, the world loses a true king. A man that was truly about everything he spoke & stood up for all that he believed in. I keep seeing your name in these headlines bro, but it seems unreal to me.... like, I just cannot believe you gone !!!! I love you..... I’m really broken & saddened by the fact they did this to you SMMFH !!!!! I can only imagine what your family is going through right now... This was not how your life on earth was supposed to end !!!!!!!! They don’t even make friends like you no more...... @nipseyhussle 🙏🏾 & in LA, at his own store ?!?!? A store & business he put there for his people ?!?!? Los Angeles, how we let this happen ?!?!?!?!? I’m ashamed of you right now !!!!! Can’t even live out ya whole life in this city no more... this shit right here is just krazy to me !!!!!!!!!!!! #RestInPeaceNip can’t even fuckin believe it’s actually your name attached to all these REST IN PEACE posts !!!!! SMFH





We are at a great loss today. This hurts. Straight to the point. It’s dangerous to be an MC. Dangerous to be a b-ball player. It’s dangerous to have money. Dangerous To Be A Black Man. So much hatred. We live like our brothers and sisters in third world countries live. Right in America. Decisions we make about our own life be based on decisions cuz we might not live. Its so deep rooted. It’s not a easy fix. Hard to fix anything when kids are still living in poverty. I ain’t shutting up though, Nipsey is a True voice. He will never be silenced. He still is A stand up General for the People who never left his people. He is Loved by the people. Prayers for his family. Let’s keep pushing Truth for The Man. Love You King Nipsey Hussle/ Ermias Asghedom Respectfully, Nasir Jones





People have to stop with these senseless killings!! No matter what humans have to protect one another. Whether it’s government, race, money whatever, killing for any reason is not the only answer and the fact that any one of us could think that it is, means we are sick as a society. I’m heartbroken I am just truly heartbroken. This was a good man, who stood for something positive and inspiring. I barely can type because of the pain in my heart from how our world is becoming so desensitized! The videos!? Just why? How can we so easily take each other’s lives! What can be done? How can we value one another more? This has to stop just please. 💔 — And anyone in the comments talking about the Dr. Sebi doc he was doing, please understand this, ITS ALWAYS SENSELESS BECAUSE MURDER NEVER MAKES SENSE NO MATTER WHAT ITS ABOUT. SOMEONE DIED FOR NO REASON, there is no good reason.



