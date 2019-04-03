Lauren London Breaks Silence On Nipsey’s Death: ‘I Am Completely Lost’

Two days after the tragic death of her beloved fiancé Nipsey Hussle, Lauren London has broken her silence.

On Tuesday (April 2), the actress took to social media to pay tribute to the love of her life and the father of her two-year-old son Kross.

I am completely lost,” London wrote via Instagram.

Adding, “I’ve lost my best friend My sanctuary My protector My soul…. I’m lost without you We are lost without you babe I have no words.”

The couple had been together since 2013, meeting via Instagram through one of Lauren’s male friends.

As we previously reported, Hussle, whose real name Ermias Asghedom, was pronounced dead at a Los Angeles-area hospital on Sunday (March 31), after being shot six times in the head and chest in front of his clothing company, the Marathon Store.

LAPD announced on Tuesday that they caught Eric Holder, the suspect they believe is responsible for the 33-year-old’s murder. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department revealed that the 29-year-old was caught by deputies sometime before 1:30 p.m.

Prior to his death, the Grammy-nominated rapper Hussle had been a staple in his Crenshaw community, buying up store fronts to revitalize the area and provide a much-needed economic boost in the area. He was also known to help promote STEM among young Black girls, help the homeless and others in the neighborhood.

Sending Lauren all the love and light right now. Let’s make sure we hold her and her children up in our prayers tonight.

