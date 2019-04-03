Roland Martin: Helping The Community Heal From The Murder Of Nipsey Hussle

On Sunday afternoon rapper and community leader Nipsey Hussle was murdered in front of his clothing store. Since then Roland Martin has seen so much “shock, love and support,” from people all over the country.

President of the 2019 Women’s March, Tamika Mallory created a conference call because she believes “there needs to be a healing place for our people.” The call lasted for over two hours last night and had callers from all over the country.

Martin says this “reminds folks of when Tupac was killed” and “when Biggie was killed.” There are grown men “shedding major tears,” and people who never knew him personally feeling his loss.

Mallory encourages us not to feel “hopeless because the work is happening.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: