Roland Martin Lets Chicago’s Mayor Have It

If You Missed It
| 04.01.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The Chicago Police Union is clearly upset about Kim Fox dropping the charges against Jussie Smollett and they’ve been condemning her for her actions. But, Roland Martin doesn’t recall the Chicago Police Union condeming racis cops for killing Black people.

The National District Attorney’s Association has also come out and condemned her for her decision. But Roland Martin doesn’t remember them condemning the DA’s that didn’t convict killer cops.

The Chicago police sent Jussie a bill for $130,000 because they feel they need the money the spent investigating this case back. Martin finds that odd being that since 2004 Chicago has spent $712 million in police misconduct lawsuits.

“They want to whip Kim Fox for what took place. But they do not want to call out their own,” he says.

We “will call out the thugs, whether they’re in the police department or whether they’re in the Mayor’s office”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Chicago Police Union , Jussie Smollett , Roland Martin , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close