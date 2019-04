In the days since Nipsey Hussle‘s tragic and untimely death we’ve seen an outpouring of love from people all over the country. Yesterday his girlfriend, who is rumored to have actually been his wife, broke her silence with an Instagram post. Lauren London called him her “soul” and expressed how “lost” she feels without him. We’re keeping his whole family in our prayers.

