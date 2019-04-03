Mo’Nique Says ‘Karma’ Is At The Root Of Wendy’s Relationship Drama

Wendy Williams‘ life at this point is kind of an open book when you consider all the drama she’s wrapped up in.

In particular, the fact that her husband, Kevin Hunter, has been carrying on an alleged affair for almost half their 22-year-long marriage. And recently came news that his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth to his baby.

Well, since err’body else is chiming in on Wendy’s business (just like she does everybody else’s), may we direct you to someone else who is no stranger to controversy. That would be the one and only Mo’Nique. On a her newest installment of her “Mo’Nique and Sidney’s Open Relationship” podcast, they addressed what Williams is dealing with via an episode titled “Is Karma Real?”

Of course you know Mo is is hardcore and doesn’t hold back. The Oscar winning actress spoke about how Williams is always trash talking people on her show, and how that has come home to roost, so to speak.

“It’s all about how messy I can be,” Mo’Nique said. “It’s all about ‘Ohhh, how can I crack on this person. How hard can I make fun of somebody’s downfall,’ or [it] appears to be that way.”

Although some may disagree, Mo’Nique claims that watching Williams on her show has taught her exactly how not to act or treat other people in her life.

“The lesson for me is, let me make sure what I put out there is what I would want to come back,” she continued. “Let me make sure I’m not so high on my a** that I can say or do, rip down, rip apart, tear down, whomever I choose to because it’s part of the business…but now when the universe says, ‘Oh, you know it’s your turn.’ We don’t pay attention to that, we just pay attention to the mess.”

Wendy Williams remains in a sober living house in Queens, NY while her husband’s alleged mistress reportedly gives birth. 🗣Do you blame Wendy’s husband for her breakdown? pic.twitter.com/dosWepVl1x — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) March 26, 2019

Mo’Nique even suggested that Williams would be having far fewer problems if she just “minded her own business” instead of digging up the dirt on everyone else live on television each week.

On the other hand, some could argue that Mo’Nique’s criticizing of Wendy is essentially opening her up to being labeled a hypocrite, herself.

And your thoughts are?

