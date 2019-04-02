Birdman Addresses ‘Fake’ Breakup With Toni Braxton On ‘Wendy Williams Show’

Birdman hit up the “Wendy Williams Show” to discuss his relationship with Toni Braxton.

The hip-hop star confirmed that he and his on-again, off-again girlfriend are indeed back together after their engagement ended at the start of 2019.

As reported by MadameNoire, Wendy wasted no time asking him about their alleged breakup, the missing engagement ring and Toni’s messy money issues.

Check out excerpts from the interview below.

Birdman and Juvenile hit the purple couch. Watch now at https://t.co/uSTJD8g5Ij. pic.twitter.com/Nm25Gke1Tc — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) March 29, 2019

Wendy: She’s such a fortunate woman, a beautiful woman. Not too good with money herself.

Birdman: We not gon go there.

Wendy: We know that. Toni and I talked about it.

Birdman: If she had and will have any problems, I have enough money that she will never have a problem…Let’s correct that.

The alleged breakup

Wendy: Then I found out you broke her heart?

Birdman: Where you get that from? Social media, I guess. Me personally, I never been a man that put no energy into social media.

Wendy: Did you have a fight?

Birdman: It was cap. What I mean cap…It was fake. I don’t know how it even took place. I would never be a man to bring any of my business to social media. I’m private.

Toni losing her engagement ring

Wendy: So she loses the ring…did she wait like a month of five to tell you, cuz I would.

Birdman: She told me like a week later. She’s so G. That’s what I like about her. She keep it 100. She just told me the situation that happened with the airport. It was in her luggage or something and with the airport, the bag was left and the ring come up missing.

Wendy: Why is she not wearing her ring at the airport?

Birdman: That was my question too. But it is what it is. We’ll buy another one, ain’t no big deal.

The Cash Money co-founder also discussed his image with Wendy, noting his interest in removing the tattoos on his face.

“I didn’t want to take the [head tattoos] off, but I want to take the facials off,” Birdman said. “And I was asking my partner, 50 [Cent]… ’cause he removed his tattoos. So I wanted to go to somebody who can take these tats off my face.”

But if it’s not possible to get the removals done… “If I have to live with it, I will,” he said. “I just felt like, me being older, I would like to get it off. But if not, it is what it is.”

In his March Forbes interview, Birdman went into more detail about the image he wants to represent now.

“I just think at this point in my life, I don’t need that. That stereotypes you,” the rapper said. “It takes away from the business and certain things.

Check out the full interview via the clip above. Rapper Juvenile was also on the show but Wendy seemed more interested in chopping it up with Birdman.

