Wendy Williams Show Accused Of Racism And Ageism Against Audience Member

“The Wendy Williams Show” is being accused of discriminating against a white audience member and her friends because of their age and race.

Page Six reports that Diane Stevens, a frequent audience member at talk shows, claims that on Feb. 14, she and two friends attended a taping of the hit daytime talker, only to be left feeling humiliated for being women of a certain age.

“I was coming from The Bronx, and I had to take a bus and two trains,” the 60-year-old says.

“So because we have canes they let us sit down inside the audience holding [area]. Then the audience coordinator comes on the headset and she looks at us and says into the headset, ‘I am taking the tickets from the older people,’” she alleged.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, help is available. For more information visit https://t.co/QWUuSxyDtt or call 1-888-5Hunter (548-6837). pic.twitter.com/umKpaGgtsZ — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) March 19, 2019

Stevens claims Wendy’s staffers took away their ticket stubs handed them to three young Black women, and escorted them out of the building, the report states.

“It was so humiliating,” she said, noting that three, young Black women were given the tickets, so she believes the decision was racially motivated as well.

A spokesperson from the show replied to the accusations, stating, “We have the best audience in daytime and we provide a welcoming, fun environment for all of Wendy’s co-hosts [as Williams refers to her audience].”

On Tuesday, Williams confirmed long held rumors that she’s battling addiction issues by revealing that she’s been living in a sober house. Scroll up and watch her make the announcement via the Twitter video embed above.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE