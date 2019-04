A video emerged from the NAACP Image Awards of Omari Hardwick kissing Beyonce…twice. Body language “experts” feel like Bey was extremely uncomfortable. Some fans defended Hardwick by saying “One kiss was from Omari and the other was from Ghost. But, Huggy says the beyhive wants to “sting the hell out of Ghost.”

