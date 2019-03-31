CLOSE
Omari Hardwick Under Fire After Kissing Beyonce At NAACP Image Awards

2018 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards - Portraits

Source: J. Countess / Getty

The NAACP Image awards were held Sunday night in Los Angeles, honoring some of the best and brightest in black entertainment.

Jay-Z was awarded the President’s award while wife Beyoncé was awarded with the Entertainer of the Year award. But before Beyoncé even took the stage, a little controversy erupted.

Power actor Omari Hardwick greeted the Carters and as is pretty standard in Hollywood, kissed Beyoncé on the cheek as they embraced. However, as the two were about to move on, Hardwick kissed Beyoncé again, drawing plenty of ire and criticism on social media.

If anything, we know the BeyHive is going to react something serious but it was also those who don’t subscribe to the BeyHive that were upset at the gesture.

Hey, maybe it was Omari’s first ever interaction with Queen Bey? You never know with these things.

 

