Watch Viola Davis Jump Out Of Plane And Cuss The Whole Way Down

Actress Viola Davis was inspired by Will Smith’s “Bucket List” adventures, so she set out on an incredible feat that she shared with her millions of followers across social media.

The Oscar winner went skydiving while on vacation in Hawaii, and Davis posted three videos of the experience online.

As reported by MadameNoire, the first clip shows the lead up to the jump, then one of her anticipating the jump while strapped in the plane, and finally, the jump and landing.

“So….I jumped out of a plane. Yup. I did it. 12,000 ft. and 100mph drop. It was awesome and the ultimate exercise in letting go, tackling my fears and freedom,” she wrote on Instagram. “Loved it!!! As a smart woman once said, ‘Courage is fear said with prayers.’”

The actress added a few hilarious hashtags to the post, including #GladIDidntWearAWig and #ForgiveMeForMyCussWordsAndJackedUpHair.

So….I jumped out of a plane. Yup. I did it. 12,000 ft and 100mph drop. It was awesome and the ultimate exercise in letting go, tackling my fears and freedom. #GladIDidntWearAWig #WalkingInto2019WithASword #ForgiveMeForMyCussWordsAndJackedUpHair pic.twitter.com/IH7pfzIUn5 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) March 27, 2019

“I’m feeling a little anxious, but I’m ready,” she said as her instructor asked how she felt before her jump.

“I feel alive. My will is done, signed, sealed, delivered,” she continued.

In the third video, Davis can’t help but to fire off a string of curse words during her descent. She ends singing Montell’s Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It.”

Several of Viola’s celebrity pals congratulated her on social media, including Shonda Rhimes, Sanaa Lathan and Billy Porter.

Look at this badass! https://t.co/oELIa8ms3K — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) March 27, 2019

