The Internet Reacts To Will Smith’s Twerk Celebration Of The Return Of FB & IG (After Outage)

As you probably know by now, users on Facebook and Instagram were left wondering what to do with a sudden availability of time on their hands because the widely used services went down for most of Wednesday because of technical issues.

However, once the ‘Gram was up and running again many users were excited to be reconnected with the rest of the world. But, Will Smith might have been the happiest.

Smith just couldn’t contain his excitement, so he got down on all fours and twerked! Yep, he had a full on booty shaking celebration! He shared of himself twerking to rapper Blueface’s “Thotiana” and honestly, we’re pretty impressed.

