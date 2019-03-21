Delta Taps Viola Davis To Narrate ‘Power Of Flight’ Spot Highlighting Diversity [Video]

Delta has tapped Oscar-winner Viola Davis to narrate a commercial about how travelling can unite our diverse world.

According to The Drum, the campaign, titled “Close The Gap” highlights the shared childhood experiences of babies and kids from communities around the world. Davis reminds viewers that “we’re more alike than we are different,” signifying how travel can unite people.

The 60- and 30-second spots demonstrate the “power of flight.”

“Somewhere along the way, we start to believe that the more distant we are from each other, the more different we must be from each other…it’s only when we venture out into the world that we realize all the things that we share,” Davis states.

The spot is reminiscent of Delta’s ‘Runways’ spot, also voiced by Davis, which ends with her saying that we were “never that far apart in the first place” — watch the spot below.

This latest campaign will run online in addition to Delta’s in-flight entertainment later this spring.

Scroll up and watch the “Close The Gap” spot above.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE