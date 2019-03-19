Eva Marcille Exchanged ‘I Do’s’ With Michael Sterling On ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Eva Marcille married Michael Sterling during Sunday’s episode of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

The Bravo series showed footage from their lavish wedding, which took place in Atlanta, Ga., last October in front of 220 family and friends including their two children, Marley Rae (her 4-year-old daughter with ex Kevin McCall) and Michael, Jr., 5 months.

Marcille and Sterling exchanged vows in front of to guests that included her RHOA castmates NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Shamari DeVoe, Tanya Sam and Marlo Hampton.

“I promise to love you unconditional, unrelenting, comforting and eternal,” Sterling said. “I will be your husband, and I will love you from this breath to the last breath.”

“I promise a forever love — not a perfect love, but a forever love,” Marcille vowed. “I look forward to enjoying my golden years with you. I love you now and forever.”

The “America’s Next Top Model” winner told attendees: “Growing up I was not the girl who had the idea of a fairytale wedding. But now I am just overwhelmed with emotion. To be at this place today with an amazing man? What did I do to deserve this amount of favor and blessings?”

ESSENCE spoke to Eva back in December about wedding planning, and the advice she received from her castmates in preparation for her big day.

“One of the privileges I had being on the show with other women that are housewives of sort — meaning that they’ve been married — they’ve had weddings, multiple weddings, they’ve had ups and downs,” Marcille said. “I look to them a lot. Like, NeNe [Leakes] what did you do that you hated? And what did you do that you were like, ‘Everybody has to do that’?”

“With Cynthia [Bailey], I learned to not over exhaust myself financially,” she continued. “To set a budget and stay to the budget. And people have to get upset at you because you’re not spending more money to accommodate whatever it is they desire. Remember that your wedding is only six hours.”

Despite the wedding tips, Marcille and Sterling experienced several challenges during the wedding planning, including going $50,000 over budget.

“We messed up. I’ll just say it,” Marcille said during the RHOA after-show. “I was naive to think that if I set a number, that that was the exact number we were going to stay at … Every little thing costs.”

Marcille shared a family photo from her nuptials Sunday on Instagram.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

