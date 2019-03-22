Internet Mocks Bill Cosby’s 75th Birthday Post To ‘Loving Wife’ Camille

Bill Cosby and his wife Camille agreed that she will never visit him in prison while he’s serving three to 10 years for the sexual assault of Andrea Constand.

Mrs. Cosby celebrated her 75th birthday on March 20 and someone on Bill’s team posted a message to his “beautiful bride, Camille” on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. It said, “Dear, you’re a wonderful mother, loving wife, but most importantly, you’re the strength of this family. Please celebrate your day!”

The post also included the hashtags “Free Bill Cosby” and “Far From Finished,” the name of the 81-year-old’s last comedy tour.

Happy 75th Birthday to my beautiful bride, Camille. Dear, you’re a wonderful mother, loving wife, but most importantly, you’re the strength of this family. Please celebrate your day!#CamilleOCosby#Happy75thBirthday#BillCosby#FarFromFinished#FreeBillCosby pic.twitter.com/Q6IFneOwpk — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) March 20, 2019

Andrew V. Wyatt, Cosby’s crisis manager, is most likely behind the accounts; sharing statements from his client.

Meanwhile, the internet is having a laugh at whoever is behind Cosby’s social, with some even suggesting it’s Camille herself.

I can't believe she spent her birthday transcribing this tweet for him. — gib (@unclegib) March 20, 2019

Cosby was found guilty last year of drugging and molesting a former Temple University employee in 2004 at his home in suburban Philadelphia. More than 40 women have accused the disgraced entertainer of sexual assault.

After 50 plus years of marriage Every Time I was sleeping with another woman, all 200 of them ( awake or asleep) I think I was thinking of you – but I can't remember? — james J Cipolla (@j_cipolla) March 20, 2019