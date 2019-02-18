CLOSE
Bill Cosby’s Lawyer Says Comedian Thinks Prison Life Is An ‘Amazing Experience’

(AP Photo)

Bill Cosbys spokesman Andrew Wyatt said in a TV interview that the former TV star has described his time in prison as an “amazing experience.”

Wyatt, Cosby’s lawyer and longtime aide, dished with Philadelphia’s WCAU-TV about the convicted sex offender’s 3-10 year stint inside a maximum security prison in PennsylvaniaPage Six reports.

“Despite the circumstances, he said, ‘This is an amazing experience,’” Wyatt told the network.

“Mr. Cosby had prepared himself… He’s mentally strong He’s just a strong man.”

Wyatt added that Cosby has lost weight and he’s not eating bread or drinking coffee.

“What’s funny about that — Mrs. Cosby has been trying to stop him from drinking coffee for 55 years and he said it took this to stop him from drinking coffee,” Wyatt said.

He also shared how his client washes his meals before eating them and wakes up at 3:30 a.m. to exercise in his cell.

The 81-year-old comic legend is serving up to 10 years at SCI-Phoenix for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

“When I visit him, it’s nothing sad about it,” Wyatt said. “He’s not sad. He’s not remorseful because he did nothing wrong.”

Cosby believes his attempts to highlight equality on television led to his prison sentence. In his first message from behind bars, he told NBC10 that he is a victim of “entrapment” carried out by a “low-life District Attorney” and “corrupt Judge,” per NBC Philadelphia.

