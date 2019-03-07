Loni Love Rejects ‘Angry’ Label After Heated Debate Over Jordyn/Tristan Drama

Loni Love hit up Twitter to set a few thing straight after a fiery segment on “The Real” that had many viewers slamming her for being all up in her feelings over Khloe Kardashian’s cheating scandal.

Love addressed the heated moment between her and the co-hosts about Jordyn Woods allegedly creepin’ with Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

“I’m never angry… I’m passionate… some need to deal with a dark skin plus size woman loving and wanting to do my part to change society for the better…,” Loni tweeted hours after the episode aired Tuesday.

During the segment, Loni placed the blame squarely on Thompson for creating a messy dilemma with the Jenner-Kardashian household.

“When it actually happened, everybody was blaming Jordyn and not Tristan. Where I come from, that dude is community penis. That’s what you call that,” she said.

Last week, Woods sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith on her Red Table Talk series and while she denied sleeping with Thompson, she admitted that he kissed her as she was leaving his home at 7a.m. after a party. In case you missed their conversation, peep the clip above.

Meanwhile, Loni wasn’t done slamming Tristan on the daytime talk show.

“Y’all sittin’ over here arguing over that type of community dude. I’m sorry, he don’t care about nobody. He pits women against each other. We’re sittin’ here and arguing over that?”

She also defended Woods for being at Thompson’s house overnight and slammed the girl code when her co-hosts said Joydy shouldn’t have been hanging out with him in the first damn place.

“I don’t go by girl code, ok?” Loni said.

Girl code is for girls. I’m a woman…”

Hear Loni break it down via the video above.

