Loni Love’s Happy Love Life Made Her Regain Weight

Love can make you do a lot of things, including gain weight.

According to Healthline, research has found that happy couples gain weight because they’re comfortable in the relationship they’re in and aren’t concerned with maintaining a certain size to attract anyone else.

And a survey conducted by Jenny Craig last fall of 2,000 people found that people in long-term relationships gain, on average, about 36 pounds. Seventeen pounds of that 36, for example, came about within the first year of marriage

We’ve about how we’ve put on happy weight before, and funny lady Loni Love reportedly says she’s put on a few lovey-dovey inspired pounds as of late.

According to OK! Magazine, during Girl Chat on The Real, the co-hosts discussed a post that went viral on Reddit where a woman revealed that her fiancé put a weight gain clause in their pre-nup, which puts pressure on her to get rid of “any weight I gain” after having a child, 30 pounds of it, at the least, needing to come off within a year of giving birth.

Love ended up speaking on how ridiculous the pre-nup was based on the fact that (as I previously shared with you statistically) men and women gain weight when they feel comfortable and loved in a relationship.

“Right now I’m dealing with happy weight,” she told the audience, saying boyfriend James Welsh has also put on a few happy pounds. And while Love, who has been on a fitness journey for the last year, is ready to get to work to shed the happy weight, Welsh is OK if they don’t.

“[I have to tell him] We gotta lose it, James!” she said.

As previously reported, Love and Welsh have been dating since last year (he recently asked her to make it official). Before they were an item, she opened up about being on a weight-loss journey that helped her shed 30 pounds.

The key to that, as she shared, was taking her time to figure out what works.

“I just want to say to people out there that are struggling, whether you’re trying to gain weight or you’re trying to lose it, take your time,” she said. “It is no quick fixes.”

Considering Love knows what works for her body, we’re sure she’ll slim down pretty quickly if that’s what she wants to do. But the happy weight looks good on her!

