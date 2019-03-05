Last week, when Khloe Kardashian was being dragged for blaming the dissolution of her family on Jordyn Woods, people went on a mission to dig up all types of dirt. And in their search, they found this extremely disturbing picture.

Via Madamenoire:

SCREAMING WHAT SORT OF PHOTO pic.twitter.com/Z2kXhnmn7K — karats & drug money (@DRE_DUBOIS) March 1, 2019

In case you’re wondering if your eyes are deceiving you, they are not. That is a photo of Khloe Kardashian dressed as a pimp. She is carrying dog leashes that are wrapped around the necks of four Black women who—if we’re sticking with the theme, are dressed as hoes. The implications of this are numerous and negative—but also very symbolic of the relationship the Kardashians have to Black women.

They exploit Black women for their gain.

And the idea of a White woman not only being superior to Black women—and the chains, with this country’s history of slavery is just never okay.

The picture looks like it was taken at a Halloween party, years ago. Still, it’s inexcusable for all parties involved: for the White woman who would treat her “friends” like this and the Black women who would allow themselves to be seen and photographed in this manner.

What’s that about khloe not being racist and saying it in context? Oop pic.twitter.com/tmHZVG28NR — Zuhaila 🎈 (@Zuuzuux) March 3, 2019

It’s all bad.

As you might expect, Kardashian didn’t address the photo. Likely because she was otherwise occupied…and really, what could she say to defend this.

But Meagan Good, who is standing to the far right, did say something.

In a recent Instagram post by Chaka Bars, Good was asked to explain herself and she commented, saying:

“That one time on Halloween when you were young and dumb…and clearly didn’t think 15 years ahead lol smh. Well, mistakes were made.”

Well alright. Thank God for growth!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Meagan Good Responds To Throwback Pic Of Khloe Kardashian Walking Her On A Leash was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Black America Web: