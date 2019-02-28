Sherri Shepherd Pretends To Be Octavia Spencer In Hilarious ‘Delta Lounge’ Moment [Watch]

Sherri Shepherd recently shared a hilarious video showing her posing as her famous friend Octavia Spencer inside the Delta Sky Lounge.

As reported by PEOPLE, the actress/comedian posted the clip on Instagram Tuesday in which she address Spencer and explains how she ended up in the lounge with folks all around her assuming she was the Oscar winner.

“Octavia, I am in the VIP lounge in the airport in New Orleans,” Shepherd says in a whisper. “This guy is being really loud, he wants to know why I haven’t been nominated for another Oscar this year and now everybody here is wondering why I haven’t also been nominated for another Oscar.”

“People are telling me how much they love me in Hidden Figures and The Help,” she added. “They think that I am Octavia Spencer and I can’t tell them that I’m Sherri Shepherd because they’re going to throw me out of the VIP lounge here at Delta… because I used your name to get in.”

Spencer herself liked the video and commented: “I. Am. Howling at you right now.”

Her “Hidden Figures” co-star Taraji P. Henson also noted that she was “SCREAMING.”

Shepherd commented that she didn’t mind being mistaken for Spencer.

“Never insulted. It’s one of the highest honors — especially if I get some perks that come w mistaken identity,” she wrote.

Huff Post noted that the video ends with the former “The View” host smiling at a passerby off-camera who says “next year!” — in reference to Sherri hopefully receiving an Oscar.

Spencer won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2012 for her role in “The Help” and she was nominated in 2017 for “Hidden Figures” and in 2018 for “The Shape of Water.” She was not nominated for an Oscar this year, but served as an executive producer for the Best Picture winner “Green Book.”

