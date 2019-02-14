CLOSE
Man In Hat, Sunglasses Robs New Orleans Bank

Nola.com reports, a man in sunglasses and a black baseball cap reading “New Orleans” robbed a St. Claude Avenue bank Wednesday morning, according to the FBI New Orleans Field Office.

According to reports, the robbery occurred at about 9:15 a.m., when the man approached the teller counter at the Hancock Whitney Bank and demanded money.

Police have not shared how much money the robber got away with but anyone with information is encouraged to come forward.

Two organizations, the Metropolitan Orleans Bank Security Association (MOBSA) and Crimestoppers, are offering rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the robber.

