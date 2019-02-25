Spike Lee ‘Visibly Angry’ Over ‘Green Book’ Best Picture Win: ‘The Ref Made The Wrong Call’

Spike Lee won his first ever Oscar Sunday night for in the Best Adapted Screenplay category for his work on “BlacKkKlannsman” and took the stage in a Prince-inspired outfit with gold Jordans.

But what went down when he lost the best picture category has folks talking across social media. AP reporter Andrew Dalton noted on Twitter that Lee “was visibly angry when “Green Book” was announced as the winner of best picture at the Oscars, waving his arms in disgust and appearing to try to storm out of the Dolby Theatre before he was stopped at the doors. He returned to his seat when the speeches were over.”

One Twitter user reacted to this by noting: “Spike made up half the characters in his movie and (it) ended too political. It was lucky to be nominated.”

Spike Lee was visibly angry when "Green Book" was announced as the winner of best picture at the Oscars, waving his arms in disgust and appearing to try to storm out of the Dolby Theatre before he was stopped at the doors. He returned to his seat when the speeches were over. — Andrew Dalton (@andyjamesdalton) February 25, 2019

Another user commented: “try to storm out of the Dolby Theatre before he was stopped at the doors.” By who? So now the Oscars are literally a prison, not just artistically?”

THR Awards Editor Rebecca Ford also covered Lee’s reaction backstage after his loss.

“Spike Lee just came backstage with a glass of champagne: “This is my sixth glass. And you know why.” #Oscars,” she wrote.

Another THR writer revealed that Lee said backstage “Every time someone is driving somebody I lose.”

Of course he’s referring to “Green Book” and many on social media condemned this choice of for Best Picture.

“Greenbook is about a racist teaching a black man how to be black,” wrote the Twitter user @ronasia13_.

And user @SheBreathes wrote, “Awww hell nawl. Wow. This best picture to Greenbook. Come on #Oscars. Listen we didn’t write this part. Lordt. This film is racist. I don’t care how you cite it. Smh. All that good stuff to do this. I believe some members are stuck on a time. Anyways. Shhh.”

The Wash Post added: “‘Green Book,’ critics said, is too polite, too restrained and too centered around a white protagonist to be considered the best picture of 2018.”

Mahershala Ali won Best Supporting Actor on Sunday for his performance in the movie.

When asked about “Green Book’s” win backstage, Lee reportedly joked: “The ref made the wrong call.”

Note: Spike Lee didn’t actually say one anti-Trump thing in his speech. Also, once again, note that Trump insults the intelligence of a prominent black figure. https://t.co/XAf6ZsXM6E — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) February 25, 2019

Meanwhile, Donald Trump refuses to let WOKE Black men be great, which is why he slammed Lee’s acceptance speech as “racist” and as personal attack on his presidency. But as many Twitter users noted, Spike Lee didn’t actually say one anti-Trump thing in his speech.

You can watch Lee’s speech via the video above or read it in full via the embed below.

Below is Spike Lee's speech. Nothing racist in it. What upset Trump was that Spike encouraged blacks to mobilize and vote. That's a threat to Trump's white supremacist power structure: pic.twitter.com/bXaREFcsRk — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 25, 2019

