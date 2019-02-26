Cardi B Announces Tour Dates

Cardi B will be hitting the road this summer to support her debut album “Invasion of Privacy.”

Complex reports that her stops include Tulsa, OK, Wichita, KS, Lincoln, NE, Minneapolis, MN, Indianapolis, IN, and Charlottesville, VA. Kevin Gates and Saweetie will feature on these dates that kick off in July.

Back in April of 2018, Cardi called off a few tour dates and cited her pregnancy as the reason.

“So I just wanna make this a little clearer and everything, Broccoli Fest will be my last performance for a little while and everything because, you know, shorty keep growing and it’s like, I be looking like I’m moving and everything, but in reality a b*tch barely can breathe,” she said at the time. “I wanna thank y’all for understanding. I’ll be back for the Bruno Mars tour and everything and thank y’all so much. I just wanna let y’all know that . . . Thank you very much. I f*ckin’ love y’all motherf*ckers.”

She later announced that she was dropping out of Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic Tour because she was not physically or mentally ready for tour life so soon after giving birth to her first child.

Earlier this month, Cardi released yet another collaboration with Bruno titled “Please Me” with Mars. The rapper announced on social media that a video for the track will be dropping any day now.

