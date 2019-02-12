Cardi B Has Breakdown Over Grammy Win Backlash; Deletes Instagram Account

Hours after she took to social media to address criticism over her historic Grammy win for her debut album “Invasion of Privacy,” Cardi B appears to have deactivated her Instagram account.

Prior to taking down the entire account, she posted a expletive-filled video in which she defended her work on the album while also appearing to also call out those who believe more seasoned artists were more deserving of the Best Rap Album win at Sunday night’s Grammys ceremony.

“It’s not my style for people to put other people down to uplift somebody else. That’s not my style and that’s not what I’m with. I don’t support that,” she said.

“However, I’m seeing a lot of sh*t today and I saw a lot of bullsh*t last night… I work hard for my motherf**kin album. I remember last year when I didn’t win for ‘Bodak Yellow’ and everyone was like ‘Cardi got snubbed…’ Now it’s a motherf**kin problem?! I locked myself in the studio for 3 months, my n***a. Didn’t go to sleep in my bed sometimes for four days, pregnant… while everybody was harassing me like ‘You can’t do it…’”

Cardi eventually deleted the clip (which you can watch above) and she replaced the post with praise of her win from Chance the Rapper.

Via SandraRose:

An insider who is close to the rapper’s camp tells Sandrarose.com that friends and family are concerned about Cardi’s mental health and her general well-being after she was heavily criticized for winning a Grammy.

The insider says Cardi “had a meltdown” after reading social media comments from music critics who say she didn’t deserve to win a Grammy over rappers Travis Scott and Pu$ha T.

Her management reportedly begged her not to respond to the backlash on social media on Monday, but she did it anyway. She recorded an expletive-filled rant – then deleted the video and her Instagram account.

The insider also revealed that Cardi feels humiliated after publicly thanking deceased rocker Tom Petty for sending her flowers. Apparently, she didn’t know he died a few years ago from a drug overdose and she misread a message accompanying the flowers which she assumed were sent by the late music icon.

The source said Cardi was “devastated” by the glaring error and now believes the flowers and the card were sent intentionally to embarrass her.

“She’s taking time off to reenergize” said the source who is close to her management team. The insider said someone remains with Cardi “24/7” to watch over her.

But don’t worry Cardi fans, y’all know how obsessed she is with social media and she cares what folks online think about her, so we’re sure her absence from IG is only temporary.

