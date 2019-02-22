Miss Pat Has Never Seen Her Husband’s Belly Button

| 02.22.19
Michael B. Jordan is often called one of the best looking men in Hollywood. When Miss Pat walked into the studio she immediately noticed a copy of Essence with him on the cover and he was all she could talk about was how sexy he is.

“I never slept with a man shaped like this,” she said pointing at his picture. She pointed out his six pack and realized, “I ain’t never seen my husband’s navel!” After looking at Jordan she said, she didn’t even know what her husband looked like anymore after looking at Jordan.

Miss Pat is performing this weekend at the Arlington Improv in Dallas. At her show she’ll “talk about some real stuff.” Like how she’s “at the age where you can’t leave the house without a panty liner,” and of course Jussie Smollett.

Smollett really “should have talked to R. Kelly about how to commit a crime in Chicago and get away with it. He’s been doing it for about 30 years,” she said.

But she wishes him well saying she hopes he makes “a comeback like crack,” and she’s praying for him.

