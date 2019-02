As hard as this is…Jussie Smollett is the Bama Of The Week. We all love Jussie, but we can’t just over look this “shiggity” that he pulled! His name now means lie, somebody will say “you’re not pulling a Jussie Smollet on me are you,” if they don’t believe you. So, yes we love Jussie but that was some “shiggity” and he is the Bama Of The Week.

