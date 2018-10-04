Miss Pat Tells The Story Of How She Lost A Nipple

If You Missed It
| 10.04.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Miss Pat has a new book out now called Rabbit: The Autobiography of Miss Pat where she tells her story. She wanted to write it herself because it’s her story and she says she, “lost this nipple alone!”

In the book she of course talks about her family life and she doesn’t hold back.  Pat has had to remind a few family members that “we’re the walkers! Don’t nobody know us.” And when they get mad she doesn’t hesitate to “block everyone of them!” She has a whole “I don’t mess with you boo boo” list!

You can see Miss Pat at the Punchline in ATL this weekend from Thursday to Sunday!

Seriously Funny Black Female Comedians
14 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Auto biography , comedy , miss pat

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close