Tristan Thompson has been caught cheating again! Is anyone surprised? Chris Paul isn’t. But this time he cheated with Khloe’s little sister’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Kylie’s BFF was reportedly at his home until 7 am…yikes! Khloe has forgiven him in the past so she may forgive him this time as well.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: