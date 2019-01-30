Juelz Santana Gets Prison Surrender Date Delayed After Dropping Tyler Perry’s Name

“Love & Hip Hop” star Juelz Santana was granted an extension on his prison surrender date. How’d he pull that off? Well, apparently knowing Tyler Perry comes in handy with the courts. His date was reportedly pushed back to allow him to see Perry before starting his sentence.

According to The Blast, a New Jersey federal judge approved a delay of Santana’s motion to delay his check-in date. His original surrender date was January 30, 2019 but it’s now February 28, 2019.

The change allows the rapper to travel to Georgia in mid-February to attend a Tyler Perry Reunion shot at Perry’s Atlanta studio.

Juelz was ordered to surrender to a Virginia prison before noon that day.

As reported by The Blast, Juelz petitioned for the extension, arguing the Tyler Perry event is “connected to his participation in the television show ‘Love & Hip Hop.’ It is crucial to his professional career that he be able to participate, and it will provide closure for him as he embarks on his term of imprisonment.”

