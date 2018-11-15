Brian Tyree Henry Stars In ‘Widows’ And Says It’s ‘Amazing’

Brian Tyree Henry stars in Widows along with Viola Davis. The movie is about four women who have nothing in common except for the massive debt their husbands left behind.

Henry’s character is running for office in Chicago, and folks aren’t happy about it because the position has previously been held by a white man. To add insult to injury, he’s robbed! He wants his money back and does everything he can to get it.

He says the movie is “really amazing,” especially because it’s a heist led by four women!

Widows hits theaters this Friday Nov. 16.

