Brian Tyree Henry Stars In ‘Widows’ And Says It’s ‘Amazing’

If You Missed It
| 11.15.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Brian Tyree Henry stars in Widows along with Viola Davis. The movie is about four women who have nothing in common except for the massive debt their husbands left behind.

Henry’s character is running for office in Chicago, and folks aren’t happy about it because the position has previously been held by a white man. To add insult to injury, he’s robbed! He wants his money back and does everything he can to get it.

He says the movie is “really amazing,” especially because it’s a heist led by four women!

Widows hits theaters this Friday Nov. 16.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Brian Tyree Henry , new movie , Widows

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close