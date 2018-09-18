‘Black Panther’ Stars Danai Gurira And Letitia Wright Reteam On ‘The Convert’

Black Panther stars Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright are set to reunite for the acclaimed play The Convert, Playbill reports.

Gurira, best known for her role as zombie slayer Michonne on The Walking Dead, penned the script with Wright in its leading role.

Set in Zimbabwe in 1895, Wright plays Jekesai/Ester, a Shona-speaking girl rescued from a forced marriage by a black Catholic teacher who biblically rechristens her Ester. Under his tutelage, Ester forsakes her family and becomes the teacher’s devout protégé, and must decide where her loyalties ultimately lie when advancing anti-colonial riots threaten the mission (per The Guardian).

Ola Ince will helm the new iteration of the play, which had its world premiere in 2012. The Convert begins previews December 7 at London’s Young Vic theatre.

Gurira’s acclaimed 2009 play Eclipsed garnered five Tony Award nominations, including Best Play and won her a Playwright Award at the 2016 Lilly Awards and Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway Debut Performance and Favorite Leading Actress in a Play for star Lupita Nyong’o.

Gurira, Wright and Nyong’o are expected to reprise their Black Panther roles in the yet-to-be-dated sequel.

Meanwhile, The Walking Dead season nine premieres October 7 on AMC.

