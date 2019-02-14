Jussie Smollett Tears Up In First Interview Since Attack

Jussie Smollett know some folks are doubting his claims of being the victim of an alleged racist and homophobic attack, so he’s sitting down with Good Morning America.

In the first interview he’s given since his attack in Chicago, the Empire star got with Robin Roberts for an important chat that will air today on Good Morning America. Apparently it was so emotional for the actor, he’s seen in tears. Watch him in the promo for the show via the player above.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, a rep for Smollett responded to comments made by the police that the phone records he turned over were “limited and heavily redacted.”

“Jussie has voluntarily provided his phone records from within an hour of the attack and given multiple statements to police,” the rep said in a statement. “Chicago PD has repeatedly informed us that they find Jussie’s account of what happened that night consistent and credible. Superintendent Johnson has been clear from day one that Jussie is a victim. We are continuing to work closely with the Chicago PD and remain confident that they will find Jussie’s attackers and bring them to justice.

“Any redacted information was intended to protect the privacy of personal contacts or high-profile individuals not relevant to the attack. Chicago Police have not told us that they are rejecting any records, nor have they expressed concerns about the records to us. Therefore, we don’t feel compelled to be bated into responding to uncorroborated press reports. We are dealing directly with the Chicago Police Department.”

After the incident, Smollett told police he was on the phone with his manager on January 29 when the alleged attack occurred.

Smollett made his first public appearance earlier this month at a performance in West Hollywood, California, which came just days after the alleged attack.

In addressing the attack, Smollett told the crowd …

“I had to be here tonight y’all. I couldn’t let those motherf**kers win.”

