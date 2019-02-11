Jussie Smollett’s Attack Doubted By Chicago Residents

Two weeks after Jussie Smollett made headlines for claiming he was the victim in a racist, homophobic, attack — his neighbors are speaking out and they’re not buying his story.
According to reports, residents who live in Jussie’s building are having a hard time wrapping their heads around some of the details of his version of events, according to the New York Post.
“I don’t believe it happened the way he said it did,” said Agin Muhammad, who lives in the same high-rise as the Empire star.
“I’ve been in this neighborhood five years. I don’t believe it, not around here … Half the people are gay and the other half are Black.”
“It’s a lie, because Chicago is the most liberal city around,” said a patron at Lizzie McNeill’s Irish Pub, about a block from the scene of the alleged Jan. 29 incident, who wouldn’t give his name. “They have cameras everywhere … Why can’t they find the attack?”
Online chatter from those identifying themselves as Chicago residents have questioned the attack as well and for much the same reasons.
As we previously reported, Smollett was allegedly attacked last month in Chicago by two masked assailants who yelled racial and homophobic slurs at the actor.
The suspects reportedly doused him with bleach and tied a noose around his neck during the racially charged attack. Jussie transported himself to a local hospital and was released hours later in “good condition.”
The suspects allegedly recognized Smollett from his role as gay singer/songwriter Jamal Lyon on “Empire” and shouted, “Aren’t you that f**got Empire n**ger?”
His manager, Brandon Z. Moore, said he was on the phone with Jussie at the time of the attack, and confirmed that the suspects were using racial slurs.
Chicago police have confirmed that Smollett, who refused to turn over his phone to police has provided phone records which cover the night of the attack. With that, they can verify that he was on the phone with Moore, who has said that he also heard the assailants shout the words “MAGA country.”
“We have no reason to doubt the statements, but for a criminal investigation, we need to independently confirm the phone records,” Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.
“We offered to take the phone to download the data and he expressed he couldn’t be without his phone for several hours.”
Jussie Smollett will reportedly speak about the incident in an interview for “Good Morning America” on Tuesday with Robin Roberts.
16 thoughts on “Jussie Smollett’s Attack Doubted By Chicago Residents”
Well I didn’t believe it because there were no facts to back up his statement. He lives in a security guarded building and he didn’t advise the security guard he was attacked? If he was on the phone with his manager, why didn’t his manager call the police or he shout I being attacked call the police?! And, why can’t we find any proof on cameras? Why because it didn’t happen! Or, here’s another scenario. He was out trying to buy so booty, and got his but whipped because he chose the wrong man/men…or he was out buying drugs. Nobody is out that time of night but addicts and whores which one are you? An old wise woman saying…stop trying to make Chicago look bad, we have enough problems here without him coming to Chicago lying. As a matter of fact, stop lying and just come clean and let this unnecessary matter drop. He got his story out first, just in case the person he proposition come out in the public and tell what he was REALLY doing out there that time of night.
There’s a few holes in this story but people in Chicago believe this was a date that went wrong situation. They also said the bleach was found inside of a hot sauce bottle. Possibly from Aldi’s.
first of all i live in chicago and we are not liberal and where he lives downtown is not half black. people are quick to try and cast doubt on Black people being attack. I dont care about his sexual preference but in Chicago you can find yourself at the wrong place at the wrong time and get chased and jumped. It is no secret to that chicago is the most segregated city. there are only a handful of neighborhoods that is diverse. Ive been here most of my 40+ years. just look at the historical landmark cases of Blacks being beaten and jumped in Chicago.
First off, he’s bi-racial. Secondly, I would doubt this story no matter what color the alleged was. No witnesses; no camera footage. Intelligent people wait for proof before jumping to conclusions. Fools jump right in with no evidence, and then when a situation turns out to be something totally different than what was reported, those people look just as described; like fools…Ex. Shaun King.
Anonymous Chicago Residents?? They’re probably the ones that attacked him. Thus far nothing suggests he made up the account. I guess his story is just as believable as all the #metoo “victims.”
There’s no evidence that it happened either.
Girl, you just thru a full lunar eclipse worth of shade on Uncle Ted. ROTFLMAO
That’s why I said in the beginning that I wanted to see proof before I jumped to any conclusions because it didn’t sound right from the beginning.
We will see but I said we all better stop this jumping on the bandwagon when we hear stuff instead of waiting on facts and let everything play out.
Why do you think he would make this up? For popularity? He has that. money? He has that. What for? Put your thinking cap on?
Turn your brain to the on position because right now the lights are off. Why does anyone o what they do? Who knows? Human nature. I need proof to believe this story because it doesn’t sound right. Like I said before; intelligent people get the facts before coming to a conclusion. Fools jump right in. You’re obviously in the fool party.
Gay people manufacture situation to get attention, i remember the owner of this show said he was going to turn the black community up side down because we do not support their sick twisted ways, well if this ass hole made this mess up he need to go to jail for filing a false police report, it enough when white people attack black people, but to have someone make shit up is so wrong on all levels.
Wow, who didn’t know this wasn’t true? in my sarcastic voice….
Don’t forget the fake letter he sent to himself where he works. Talk about acting, this gut deserves an Academy Award.
Typo “guy”
If this attack didn’t happen, his career is in jeopardy. Smdh