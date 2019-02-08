Inside Her Story: Kiki P Went Viral With Her Remix To Cardi B’s Money

It’s Girl Scout cookie season and one Girl Scout has gained national attention through her marketing approach.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Kiki Paschall who is “killing the rap game and the cookie game.” She sold out of her cookies in one day after her remix to Cardi B‘s song Money went viral online. Her remix sent so many people to her link to order cookies that it stopped working! Reid says she “broke the internet.”

Kiki’s troop of 64 girls has a pretty good chance at winning a trip to Disneyland. Kiki alone has sold 1,935 boxes of cookies.

This year’s cookie season has been so successful that next year Kiki may remix a Bruno Mars song.

Visit her website KikiPaschall.com to shop her t shirts, headbands, and cookies.

