Inside Her Story: Kiki P Went Viral With Her Remix To Cardi B’s Money

If You Missed It
| 02.08.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It’s Girl Scout cookie season and one Girl Scout has gained national attention through her marketing approach.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Kiki Paschall who is “killing the rap game and the cookie game.” She sold out of her cookies in one day after her remix to Cardi B‘s song Money went viral online. Her remix sent so many people to her link to order cookies that it stopped working! Reid says she “broke the internet.”

Kiki’s troop of 64 girls has a pretty good chance at winning a trip to Disneyland. Kiki alone has sold 1,935 boxes of cookies.

This year’s cookie season has been so successful that next year Kiki may remix a Bruno Mars song.

Visit her website KikiPaschall.com to shop her t shirts, headbands, and cookies.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

cardi b , Girl Scout cookies , Inside Her Story , Jacque Reid

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (01/19-01/25)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close