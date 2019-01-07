Cardi B And Bruno Mars Are Dropping A New Song End Of The Month

Cardi B announced at the beginning of the year that “there’s gonna be a new album in 2019,” and now Page Six exclusively reports that she will drop another song with Bruno Mars later this month.

The track is said to feature another big artist as well and is slated to drop Jan. 25, but according to the report, it could be pushed back due to Cardi’s busy schedule.

Whether the new song will appear on her next album remains unclear.

Mars and the “Bodak Yellow” rapper are reportedly scheduled to perform together ahead as part of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in Atlanta on Feb. 2.

Aerosmith, Ludacris and Migos are slated to co-headline the three-day event.

Fans are looking forward to a Cardi and Mars reunion, as the dynamic duo previously worked together for the hit remix of Mars’ “Finesse” last January.

Cardi was scheduled to hit the road with the singer on the Bruno’s “24K Magic” tour, but she pulled out in July after giving birth to daughter Kulture.

She wrote at the time: “I thought that after giving birth . . . 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically . . . but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing.”

Mars responded with “A Message for Cardi” on Instagram: “Most important thing is you and your family’s health . . . I also know we’ll share the stage when the time is right.”

Cardi announced on Instagram last week that she would like to deliver a new album in April, but said, “I don’t know if that’s possible, because I feel like I’m gonna be extremely, extremely busy.”

She is currently on tour in New Zealand.

