Inside Her Story: Hearing People Chew Can Help You Relax

| 01.29.19
There’s a belief that listing to people whisper and eat can help people relax, it’s called ASMR.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Spirit Payton who is known as the Queen of ASMR. Payton came across this technique when she was suffering from a degenerative bone disease and unable to move or communicate.

Once she realized it’s healing powers she began to make her own videos. You’ve probably seen her eating pickles in front of a microphone; her latest video has over 23 million views.

Payton says that ASMR can “bring you a euphoric feeling” and “it can literally help you forget pain.” According to Payton, “it’s sound therapy.”

You can find her on social media at @ASMRthechew on Instagram and Twitter.

