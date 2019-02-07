Entertainment
The Real Is On The Road At Howard University!

On Wednesday, Feb. 6, The Real is live via satellite from Howard University! In honor of Black History MonthThe Real is on The Road to the nation’s most thriving HBCUs, learning why they are so important to our history and our future.

The hosts ask the students to weigh in on “multi-dating,” and if it’s cool to do, which co-hosts Jeannie Mai and Loni Love agree it is, as long as everyone is on the same page. They also discuss Jennifer Lopez’s rumored participation in a Motown tribute at the upcoming Grammy Awards, and Cory Booker running for President as a single man.

The ladies speak with the president of Howard University, Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, and play Ante Up with three lucky students, Kayla Waysome, Lauren Myers and Nazeer Jeffries. And student Brandon Allen plays a Hotline Bling emoji paddle game with all four hosts!

Later, Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady stops by to talk about his new music, his role on The Bold and the Beautiful and his new friend Al Pacino!

